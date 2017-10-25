UK economy unexpectedly grows by 0.4% in third quarter of 2017

The UK economy unexpectedly rebounded in the third quarter, upping the pressure on the Bank of England to hike interest rates next month.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.4% in its initial estimate for July to September this year.

The rise is above expectations of 0.3%, as economists predicted growth in line with the first and second quarters of 2017.

It was largely driven by a robust expansion from the services and manufacturing industries, which countered a dismal display from the construction sector.

However, the UK economy is still struggling to bounce back to levels seen in the final quarter of 2016 when GDP rose by 0.7%.

It comes as the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) mulls whether to raise interest rates from record lows of 0.25% in November, as inflation continues to soar.