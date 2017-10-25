Advertisement

Watch live: 2 Sisters boss faces MPs after ITV News/Guardian food safety investigation at chicken supplier

The founder, owner and CEO of chicken supplier 2 Sisters is being questioned by MPs about allegations of food safety breaches raised by a joint investigation by ITV News and the Guardian.

Ranjit Singh Boparan is appearing before the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

2 Sisters boss Ranjit Singh Boparan appeared alongside the firm's group technical director.

The ITV News/Guardian investigation raised serious concerns about hygiene standards and the "use-by" dating of chicken at 2 Sisters' Site D processing factory in West Bromwich.

2 Sisters is the second largest food company in the UK by sales and claims to process six million chickens every week.

Marks & Spencer, Aldi, Lidl, Sainsburys and Tesco have all suspended deliveries from the 2 Sisters plant after ITV News broadcast the investigation in September.

