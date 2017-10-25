- ITV Report
Watch live: 2 Sisters boss faces MPs after ITV News/Guardian food safety investigation at chicken supplier
The founder, owner and CEO of chicken supplier 2 Sisters is being questioned by MPs about allegations of food safety breaches raised by a joint investigation by ITV News and the Guardian.
Ranjit Singh Boparan is appearing before the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.
The ITV News/Guardian investigation raised serious concerns about hygiene standards and the "use-by" dating of chicken at 2 Sisters' Site D processing factory in West Bromwich.
2 Sisters is the second largest food company in the UK by sales and claims to process six million chickens every week.
Marks & Spencer, Aldi, Lidl, Sainsburys and Tesco have all suspended deliveries from the 2 Sisters plant after ITV News broadcast the investigation in September.
