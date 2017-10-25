- ITV Report
-
'More than half of women' sexually harassed at work, survey reveals
More than half of the women in Britain have been sexually harassed at work, according to new figures.
Commissioned by BBC Radio 5 live, a ComRes study reveals the staggering extent of the problem, with 53% of female respondents saying they had experienced some form of harassment in the workplace. The survey categorised harassment as ranging from inappropriate jokes to physical assault.
Some 2031 men and women over the age of 18 took part in the research, which found 30% of women and 12% of men say they had been targeted for harassment by a member of senior management . One in 10 women said the experience had forced them to leave their job.
Some 27% of respondents, both men and women, said the harassment took the form of inappropriate jokes, 15% said they were the victims of inappropriate touching, and 13% were subject to verbal harassment.
The survey was commissioned following a flood of allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is facing claims of rape and sexual assault dating back to the 1980s.
Weinstein has denied allegations of nonconsensual sex.
Two thirds (67%) of those harassed said the incident went unreported.