'More than half of women' sexually harassed at work, survey reveals

More than half of the women in Britain have been sexually harassed at work, according to new figures.

Commissioned by BBC Radio 5 live, a ComRes study reveals the staggering extent of the problem, with 53% of female respondents saying they had experienced some form of harassment in the workplace. The survey categorised harassment as ranging from inappropriate jokes to physical assault.

Some 2031 men and women over the age of 18 took part in the research, which found 30% of women and 12% of men say they had been targeted for harassment by a member of senior management . One in 10 women said the experience had forced them to leave their job.