11 arrests in UK as part of Europe-wide raids targeting human trafficking ring

Twenty-seven people have been arrested in pre-dawn raids carried out across Europe as part of investigations into human trafficking.

Eleven people from London, Birmingham and Gateshead were among those arrested on suspicion of assisting illegal immigration, as officers forced their way into properties in the early hours of Thursday morning.

They were suspected of being part of an organised crime network smuggling people, largely from Afghanistan, into European countries and the UK.

The UK raids were led by the Immigration Enforcement Criminal and Financial Investigation (CFI) unit, in conjunction with the National Crime Agency (NCA), Europol and Eurojust.