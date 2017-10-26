- ITV Report
'Weinstein raped me after Baftas', actress Natassia Malthe says
Actress Natassia Malthe has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her in a London hotel after a Bafta awards ceremony.
The Norwegian model and actress, who has appeared in around 50 films, said she met Weinstein on 10 February 2008 at a Baftas after party.
She told a press conference she felt pressured into telling Weinstein she was staying at the Sanderson Hotel.
Malthe, now 43, claims she later woke to "repeated pounding" on her door from someone yelling: "Open the door Natassia Malthe, it's Harvey Weinstein."
Feeling humiliated, she said she opened the door. She alleged Weinstein began implying sex would get her a role in an upcoming film while semi-undressed and then he began to masturbate.
"I was sitting on the bed talking to Harvey when he pushed me back and forced himself onto me. It was not consensual. He did not use a condom," she said.
"I was completely grossed out. I believe that I disassociated during the time that he was having sex with me. I laid still and closed my eyes and just wanted it to end.
"I was like a dead person. Afterwards I lay there in complete disgust."
She said the next day she received a script where she said she was given the impression she had landed a role in the movie Nine, a film that would star Daniel Day-Lewis, Nicole Kidman and Judi Dench.
Malthe claimed Weinstein asked her to meet him at the Beverly Hills Peninsula Hotel where he allegedly said an assistant would be present.
But instead he asked her to engage in a threesome with him and another woman, she alleged.
She refused and when she later called him to say a role in a movie was not worth it, he became angry and called her an "ungrateful c***", she claimed.
"I had experienced sexual harassment from other powerful men in Hollywood, but my experiences with Harvey were the worst," Malthe added.
Her lawyer Gloria Allred said Malthe is "considering" whether to make a report to police over the allegation, which is at least the sixth claim of rape against Weinstein.
It comes as the disgraced movie mogul could be stripped of his honorary CBE after a formal investigation began.
He was awarded the honour for outstanding contribution to the British film industry in 2004.
The 65-year-old has faced a string of sex abuse claims from people across the entertainment industry, with police in the USA and UK investigating claims.
He has "unequivocally denied" allegations of non-consensual sex against him.