'Weinstein raped me after Baftas', actress Natassia Malthe says

Actress Natassia Malthe has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her in a London hotel after a Bafta awards ceremony.

The Norwegian model and actress, who has appeared in around 50 films, said she met Weinstein on 10 February 2008 at a Baftas after party.

She told a press conference she felt pressured into telling Weinstein she was staying at the Sanderson Hotel.

Malthe, now 43, claims she later woke to "repeated pounding" on her door from someone yelling: "Open the door Natassia Malthe, it's Harvey Weinstein."

Feeling humiliated, she said she opened the door. She alleged Weinstein began implying sex would get her a role in an upcoming film while semi-undressed and then he began to masturbate.

"I was sitting on the bed talking to Harvey when he pushed me back and forced himself onto me. It was not consensual. He did not use a condom," she said.

"I was completely grossed out. I believe that I disassociated during the time that he was having sex with me. I laid still and closed my eyes and just wanted it to end.

"I was like a dead person. Afterwards I lay there in complete disgust."