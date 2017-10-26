- ITV Report
-
Supermarket pickpockets caught on CCTV targeting 87-year-old woman
Shocking CCTV footage showing two brazen thieves targeting an 87-year-old woman in a supermarket has been released by police.
CCTV from the Aldi store in Oswestry, Shropshire, shows one man distract the elderly lady while his accomplice rifles through her handbag for almost 10 seconds.
He then lifts out her purse and pockets it, before walking off.
Officers in Oswestry have released the footage and stills of the two men wanted in connection with the theft, which happened at around 10.25am on Tuesday.
Anyone who recognises either of the men, or has any information about what happened, is urged to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting 251s of October 24, 2017.