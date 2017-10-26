All airline passengers to US face new security checks

All flight passengers arriving in the US are subject to new security screening procedures from today.

The new measures will affect 2,100 flights daily and include "heightened screening of personal electronic devices" and stricter security procedures around planes and in airport terminals.

American citizens as well as foreigners face being interviewed by airline employees.

Five airlines - Air France, Cathay Pacific, EgyptAir, Emirates and Lufthansa - said they would begin the new security interviews on Thursday.

A sixth carrier, Royal Jordanian, said it would begin the new procedures in mid-January after US authorities granted a delay in implementing the measures.

The move comes after the Trump administration rolled out a laptop ban and travel bans that have thrown the travel industry into disarray.