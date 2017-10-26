Andi Mack to make Disney Channel history with first gay coming-out storyline

The Disney Channel is set to make history with the network's first coming-out storyline.

One of the key characters on teen show Andi Mack, Cyrus (played by Joshua Rush), reveal that he has feelings for another boy in their friendship circle.

Subsequent episodes will follow him as he comes to terms with his identity, and his struggle over how to tell his new girlfriend.

In a statement, the Disney Channel said the show revolved around young people in the process of "figuring out who they are", and said it took "great care in ensuring that [the show is] appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity."

Cyrus is not the first LGBT+ character to appear on a Disney Channel show, but he is the first to follow a story arc focused on a character's journey as they discover their identity.