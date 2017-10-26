Blind runner will use app to run solo New York marathon

A blind ultramarathon runner is set to run the New York Marathon using only a smartphone-based navigation device to guide him.

Simon Wheatcroft, 35, from Doncaster, will use the app to guide him along the 42-mile route during the November 5 event.

It should also ensure that he does not bump into any of the 50,000 other runners who will be crowded in with him on the course.

Mr Wheatcroft lost his sight from a degenerative eye disease when he was a teenager.

He has previously completed a number of marathons - but has never before run solo without a "buddy" runner.