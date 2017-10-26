- ITV Report
Blind runner will use app to run solo New York marathon
A blind ultramarathon runner is set to run the New York Marathon using only a smartphone-based navigation device to guide him.
Simon Wheatcroft, 35, from Doncaster, will use the app to guide him along the 42-mile route during the November 5 event.
It should also ensure that he does not bump into any of the 50,000 other runners who will be crowded in with him on the course.
Mr Wheatcroft lost his sight from a degenerative eye disease when he was a teenager.
He has previously completed a number of marathons - but has never before run solo without a "buddy" runner.
The runner has been experimenting with with technology to enable him and other visually impaired people to navigate independently.
He worked with a US-based firm to develop the Wayband device which he will be using on the run.
The wristband takes information from GPS to guide users by vibration, with Mr Wheatcroft saying it has the potential to "expand people's possibilities".
Due to New York's famous skyscrapers, Mr Wheatcroft expects GPS to drop out on his device,but has taken this into account in his training.
He said the goal is for blind people to use the device in their everyday lives walking on the streets, and not just remain something used by an athlete in a sporting event.
The Wayband device is expected to go on commercial sale at a later point with a prince of around 300 US dollars (£226).