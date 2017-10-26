- ITV Report
-
First public runs for Bloodhound supersonic car designed to travel 1,000mph
A supersonic racing car designed to reach speeds of 1,000mph to break the world land speed record has made its first public test runs.
The Bloodhound SCC, driven by ex-RAF fighter pilot Andy Green, got up to about 200mph in eight seconds during the first of two runs at Newquay Airport.
More than 3,000 spectators are believed to have witnessed the trials on the airport's 1.7 mile (2.7km) runway.
The exercise was used to prove the vehicle's steering, brakes, suspension, data systems and other functions.
The British car is powered by a Rolls-Royce EJ200 jet from a Eurofighter Typhoon, a cluster of Nammo hybrid rockets and a Jaguar V8 engine.
They combine to generate 35,000 thrust horsepower, the equivalent to 180 F1 cars.
The team aims to break the world land speed record which currently stands at 763mph (1,228km/h).
Mr Green was also the pilot for the Thrust SSC team that set the record in 1997.
The Bloodhound's record attempt is set to take place in South Africa in 2019.
Speaking at the end of the test run, Mr Green said: "We came here to show the world Bloodhound is go.
"I cannot think of a better way to do it than that run. Two back to back runs, the longest runs we've done, the highest speeds we've done, the most energy going into the brakes."
He added: "The car just said: 'I can do all of this. I'm designed for supersonic speed but this I can do easily'."
The Newquay Trials were also the first opportunity to train support crew, as well as develop the car's operating procedures, run through safety protocols, and practice radio communications.