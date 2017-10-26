First public runs for Bloodhound supersonic car designed to travel 1,000mph

A supersonic racing car designed to reach speeds of 1,000mph to break the world land speed record has made its first public test runs.

The Bloodhound SCC, driven by ex-RAF fighter pilot Andy Green, got up to about 200mph in eight seconds during the first of two runs at Newquay Airport.

More than 3,000 spectators are believed to have witnessed the trials on the airport's 1.7 mile (2.7km) runway.

The exercise was used to prove the vehicle's steering, brakes, suspension, data systems and other functions.

The British car is powered by a Rolls-Royce EJ200 jet from a Eurofighter Typhoon, a cluster of Nammo hybrid rockets and a Jaguar V8 engine.

They combine to generate 35,000 thrust horsepower, the equivalent to 180 F1 cars.