Boss of 2 Sisters apologises for 'mistakes'

Ranjit Singh Boparan is under serious pressure. One of his chicken factories is temporarily closed and costing him money, 11 others are being investigated by the Food Standards Agency.

ITV News and the Guardian first reported serious concerns about food safety at 2 Sisters almost four weeks ago, today was the first time Boparan has responded publicly.

Confidence in his company has been shaken, Boparan is understandably keen to restore it and get the orders flowing again.