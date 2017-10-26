Boss of 2 Sisters apologises for 'mistakes'
- Video report by ITV News Business Editor Joel Hills
Ranjit Singh Boparan is under serious pressure. One of his chicken factories is temporarily closed and costing him money, 11 others are being investigated by the Food Standards Agency.
ITV News and the Guardian first reported serious concerns about food safety at 2 Sisters almost four weeks ago, today was the first time Boparan has responded publicly.
Confidence in his company has been shaken, Boparan is understandably keen to restore it and get the orders flowing again.
- ITV News Business Editor Joel Hills on 2 Sisters boss's appearance
Today he was contrite. He accepted mistakes had been made and promised significant change. He also dodged many of the MPs questions.
The select committee chair, Neil Parish, didn't appear happy with Boparan's explanation regarding the way staff had changed the slaughter dates on crates of chicken crowns.
Tonight Parish appeared to be giving The Chicken King the benefit of the doubt. He said "I accept Boparan's word that he will improve and put things right. But God help him if he's got to come here again and he hasn't put it right".
MPs were sceptical about Boparan but they were openly scathing about the Food Standards Agency. They mocked the effectiveness of the FSA's factory inspections and seemed staggered that the regulator had failed to spot any of the potential food safety breaches we uncovered in our report.