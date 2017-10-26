Boy aged 14 arrested on suspicion of murder after shooting

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally shot in Accrington, Lancashire Police have said.

Officers were called to Barnard Close in Oswaldtwistle on Wednesday at around 8.25pm, following reports that a man had been shot in the chest.

The victim who was found to have suffered a single gun shot wound to the chest, was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police said the teenage boy, from Accrington, was taken into custody.

Detective Inspector Pete Danby said: "Firstly my thoughts are with the man's family at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

"We are in the very early stages of our investigation and have a number of officers on with enquiries.

"We think this was an isolated incident and believe there is no wider threat to local residents, however, we have stepped up patrols in the area to offer some reassurance to the community.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the force.