BT to cut costs for landline-only customers by £84 a year

BT is cutting bills for landline-only customers - saving them £84 a year.

Up to one million customers without broadband will benefit from the reduction proposed by regulator Ofcom.

It means a customer who currently pays £18.99 a month will pay £11.99 when the changes come into force in April 2018.

Nearly-two thirds of BT customers with only a landline are aged over 65.

Ofcom said it had conducted a review of the market and found they were getting poor value for money.

Jonathan Oxley, Ofcom's competition group director, said: "For many people, their landline is their lifeline. But households who only have a landline - and no broadband - have seen their phone bills soar.

"Many are elderly, and have been with BT for decades. We've been clear that they must get a better deal."

The watchdog said BT had agreed to its proposals "in full".