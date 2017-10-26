Car designed to travel 1,000mph set for first public tests

A car designed to reach speeds of 1,000mph is to take part in the first public trial before embarking on an attempt to break the land speed world record.

The Bloodhound SCC will undergo 200mph trials today at Newquay Aerohub in Cornwall.

It is powered by a Rolls-Royce EJ200 jet from a Eurofighter Typhoon, a cluster of Nammo hybrid rockets and a Jaguar V8 engine, generating 35,000 thrust horsepower, the equivalent to 180 F1 cars.

The car was built in Avonmouth and can travel a mile in 3.6 seconds.

Wing Commander Andy Green set the current world land speed record of 763mph in Thrust SSC at Black Rock Desert in Nevada in 1997 and he will be at the wheel again when the Bloodhound attempts to reach 1,000mph.

The runway trials mark the culmination of a month of tests to prove the Car's steering, brakes, suspension, data systems as well as the EJ200 jet engine.

Thousands of visitors are expected to watch history being made as the car is driven at speeds of up to 200mph on the 1.7 mile (2.7km) runway.

The Newquay Trials will be the first opportunity to train the support crew, as well as develop the Car's operating procedures, prove and refine the safety protocols, and practice radio communications, before heading overseas in for the world record attempt in late 2018.