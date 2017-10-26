Catalonia's president refuses to bow to Madrid by calling a fresh regional election

Catalonia's leader has ruled out calling a fresh regional election as demanded by Madrid as he refused to back down in a row with the central government over the region's contested vote for independence.

Carles Puigdemont made it clear that he will not bow to Spain's demands in the speech made this afternoon as he urged peaceful talks to find a way forward.

It comes after Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he planned to sack the region's leaders and call a fresh election in Catalonia in an effort to retake control of the region following the succession vote.

The Government does not recognise the vote to break away as a separate country, and has been moving to take direct control of the region amid turmoil over the region's future.