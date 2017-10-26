David Lidington's prison woes - it's even worse than it looks

The Justice Secretary insisted today that violence against prison staff "will never be tolerated".

That despite figures showing a record number of assaults on staff in jails in England and Wales.

There have been 7,437 such attacks in the past year, up by a quarter on 2016.

But that figure is only part of the story.

The Prison Reform Trust points out that over the past five years, the increase in assaults is a staggering 140%.