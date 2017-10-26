Donald Trump declares US drug crisis and opioid epidemic a public health emergency

Donald Trump has declared America's spiraling drug crisis a public health emergency.

The US president said the country's heroin and opioid addiction was the biggest drug crisis "in American history" - and possibly "in world history".

Mr Trump authorised a number of measures to help tackle the "scourge" of drug addiction, which contributed to 64,070 deaths in the US last year alone.

It is now the leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 50, and kills 175 people every day.

"This epidemic is a national health emergency," Mr Trump told a White House briefing on Thursday.

He said: "We can not allow this to continue. It is time to liberate our communities from this scourge of drug addiction.

"We can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic."

