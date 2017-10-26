Kenyans head to polls in repeat presidential election as opposition calls for boycott

Crowds at polling stations were noticeably smaller Credit: AP

Kenyans are returning to the polls in the country's second presidential election since August, amid a boycott by the opposition and reports of violence. Crowds at polling stations on Thursday were noticeably smaller than during the August 8 election, ITV News Africa Correspondent John Ray reported. Meanwhile, in some opposition areas, there were reports police had fired tear gas at stone-throwing protesters.

Raila Odinga, the leader of Kenya's main opposition party, has called on his supporters to stay away from the vote and Kenyan media said some of his supporters have blocked the operations of some polling stations. In Nairobi's Kibera slum and Kisumu, a major city in western Kenya, protesters set fires and blocked road, while some polling stations were unable to open. "We are not going to vote and we are not going to allow it," said Olga Onyanga, an opposition supporter in Kisumu. Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner of elections in August, but the country's Supreme Court nullified the result, citing irregularities and illegalities with the election process. It also criticised the electoral commission's unwillingness to let court-appointed technicians examine the computer voting system, which Mr Odinga and his supporters claimed had been hacked.

