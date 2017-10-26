- ITV Report
Labour MP Darren Jones shows off painted nails in support of anti-slavery campaign
A male Labour MP showed off his painted nails in the House of Commons on Thursday to support an anti-slavery campaign.
Darren Jones MP was showing his support for police officers from Avon and Somerset, whose #LetsNailIt campaign received negative coverage in some newspapers.
The social media campaign used a series of tweets of male and female officers with painted nails to highlight the issue of modern day slavery.
Mr Jones spoke during an opposition day debate on the implementation of the Modern Slavery Act 2015.
The Bristol North West MP said: "I share other members' concerns that the papers have so-called reported a backlash against Avon and Somerset Constabulary for wanting to raise this issue on social media in a way that communicates to people in their daily lives to keep an eye out for where they see these activities happening.
"So, with thanks to my honourable friends, the members for Bristol East and Bristol West, perhaps as the first male MP in the chamber, I too very proudly paint my nails today in support of the Let's Nail It campaign for Avon and Somerset police."
The debate was lead by Labour's former minister Vernon Coaker.
Mr Coaker said it was not acceptable that modern slavery still exists and challenged people to do more to stop it.
Home Office minister Sarah Newton said there are plans to make it clearer what help victims are entitled to and consult on how to identify those who need support.
Labour MP Jess Phillips told the Commons that an "absolutely phenomenal" number of women from the UK and overseas are being exploited, trafficked and forced into prostitution and that successive governments had failed to tackle the issue.