Six charged with belonging to banned neo-Nazi group National Action

Six men have been charged with belonging to banned neo-Nazi group National Action, which has been proscribed as a terrorist organisation.

It follows a national investigation which involved police executing a number of warrants and searched properties across England and Wales.

The men have all been charged with belonging to a proscribed organisation are Garron Helm, 24, of Seaforth, Merseyside; Matthew Hankinson, 23, of Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside; Andrew Clarke, 33, of Warrington; Michael Trubini, 35, of Warrington, and an unnamed 22-year-old man from Lancashire.

Lythgoe has also been charged with encouragement to commit murder.

The 22-year-old man is also accused of intending to commit acts of terrorism contrary to the Terrorism Act 2006 and threats to kill.

The men are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.