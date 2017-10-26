MPs call for Universal Credit waiting time to be cut

MPs are calling for the six-week waiting time for universal credit to be reduced to a maximum of one month.

The Work and Pensions Select Committee said there was evidence that the six-week wait before claimants receive their first payment was causing "acute financial difficulty".

The committee said cutting the waiting time would remove a "major obstacle" to the success of the policy.

Mrs May defended the programme at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday under pressure from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

She acknowledged that people had raised concerns with Universal Credit and stressed "we have been listening to those and changes have been made".

The delay between people making a claim and receiving their first payment is designed to mimic waiting for a first pay cheque after starting a job.