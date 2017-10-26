- ITV Report
-
NHS may rent spare rooms for patients in Airbnb-style plan to ease bed crisis
The NHS is considering a new scheme where homeowners with spare rooms are paid to take in willing hospital patients recovering from surgery in an attempt to tackle the bed shortage.
The 'Airbnb-style' concept, if approved, will be trialled with around 30 patients who are waiting to be discharged from hospital care, they will be matched by a private company with willing hosts who have a spare room.
CareRooms is recruiting "hosts" - who do not need any previous care experience and could earn up to £50 a night for putting up people as they recuperate.
The company said it will transform spare rooms and annexes with a private bathroom into "secure care spaces for patients who are waiting to be discharged".
Prospective hosts, who can earn up to a maximum of £1,000 a month, need to go through security checks before they are approved for the scheme and would be offered training.
The hosts would be required to heat up three microwave meals each day and supply drinks to the patients.
The company's website said it aims to "provide patients with a practical alternative to hospitals and care homes to recuperate in".
The news comes amid the social care crisis with increasing numbers of patients delayed in being discharged from hospitals.
NHS figures show that last year, 2.2 million hospital "bed days" in England were lost due to delayed transfers of care.
NHS bodies in Essex, along with local authorities, will take part, with willing and eligible patients primarily recruited from Southend University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
CareRooms said the "micro pilot" would involve just five to 10 hosts over a three-month period.
However concerns for patient safety have been raised.
Campaign group Save Southend A&E said: "We are shocked that an NHS trust is endorsing such a company ... offering beds in private residential homes opens a huge can of worms for safeguarding, governance and possible financial and emotional abuse of people at their most vulnerable time.
"It is almost weekly that there are reports of abuse and poor care in registered residential and care homes, therefore the monitoring of such 'placements' in private homes would be a huge and risky task."
But Dr Thirkettle who is a co-founder and chief medical officer for the website said that hosts have to go through a "vigorous" vetting process.
"On the host side we have a really vigorous vetting process that they have to go through," he said.
"We also have some technology safeguarding solutions as well - we will have sensors which are able to detect any time someone has been in or out of the room.
"We will have a 24-hour call centre, we also have a telemedicine GP service so all of the people in our rooms will be able to get a GP consultation within four hours."
"There is good evidence out there about the effects of long-term hospitalisation on people - they lose muscle strength and mass, it impairs their cognition.
"We hope that by allowing people to be discharged to a home-like environment, quicker, that would give massive benefits for patients."
He said the scheme is still in "scoping phase" adding: "We are not starting until each one of those organisations is confident that this is safe or safer than standard practice."
The scheme was helped by NHS England's Clinical Entrepreneur programme which helps frontline doctors realise ideas and develop their entrepreneurial aspirations.
An NHS England spokesman said: "While it's good to hear innovative ideas from NHS staff, this suggestion from an A&E doctor in Southend is a long way from being implemented and would first need to be very carefully assessed and tested."