NHS may rent spare rooms for patients in Airbnb-style plan to ease bed crisis

The NHS is considering a new scheme where homeowners with spare rooms are paid to take in willing hospital patients recovering from surgery in an attempt to tackle the bed shortage.

The 'Airbnb-style' concept, if approved, will be trialled with around 30 patients who are waiting to be discharged from hospital care, they will be matched by a private company with willing hosts who have a spare room.

CareRooms is recruiting "hosts" - who do not need any previous care experience and could earn up to £50 a night for putting up people as they recuperate.

The company said it will transform spare rooms and annexes with a private bathroom into "secure care spaces for patients who are waiting to be discharged".

Prospective hosts, who can earn up to a maximum of £1,000 a month, need to go through security checks before they are approved for the scheme and would be offered training.

The hosts would be required to heat up three microwave meals each day and supply drinks to the patients.

The company's website said it aims to "provide patients with a practical alternative to hospitals and care homes to recuperate in".

The news comes amid the social care crisis with increasing numbers of patients delayed in being discharged from hospitals.