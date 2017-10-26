Prison safety in spotlight as assaults in jail reach record level

Violence in prisons has surged to record levels, with assaults in prisons in England and Wales reaching a new high, official figures show.

There were a record 27,193 assaults reported in the year to June 2017, an increase of 14% from the previous year, according to figures from the Ministry of Justice

That figure that includes a record 7,437 assaults on staff, but both prisoner-on-prisoner assaults and assaults on staff have increased.