- ITV Report
-
Prison safety in spotlight as assaults in jail reach record level
Violence in prisons has surged to record levels, with assaults in prisons in England and Wales reaching a new high, official figures show.
There were a record 27,193 assaults reported in the year to June 2017, an increase of 14% from the previous year, according to figures from the Ministry of Justice
That figure that includes a record 7,437 assaults on staff, but both prisoner-on-prisoner assaults and assaults on staff have increased.
Over the same period, self-harm in prisons reached a record high of 41,103 incidents.
The management of prisons is a growing concern, with the new figures coming just months after the justice ministry revealed that more than 70 prisoners were released in error over the last year - the highest number since records began 10 years ago.
Meanwhile, the figures show a decrease in the number of deaths in custody.
In the year up to September deaths in custody fell to 300 - a fall of 24 from the previous 12 months. Some 77 of these were self-inflicted deaths, down 33 from the previous year.