Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Prison safety in spotlight as assaults in jail reach record level

Violence in prisons has reached a new high Credit: PA

Violence in prisons has surged to record levels, with assaults in prisons in England and Wales reaching a new high, official figures show.

There were a record 27,193 assaults reported in the year to June 2017, an increase of 14% from the previous year, according to figures from the Ministry of Justice

That figure that includes a record 7,437 assaults on staff, but both prisoner-on-prisoner assaults and assaults on staff have increased.

27,193
Assaults reported

Over the same period, self-harm in prisons reached a record high of 41,103 incidents.

The management of prisons is a growing concern, with the new figures coming just months after the justice ministry revealed that more than 70 prisoners were released in error over the last year - the highest number since records began 10 years ago.

41,103
Incidents of self-harm

Meanwhile, the figures show a decrease in the number of deaths in custody.

In the year up to September deaths in custody fell to 300 - a fall of 24 from the previous 12 months. Some 77 of these were self-inflicted deaths, down 33 from the previous year.