Thailand grieves for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej with elaborate royal cremation ceremony

King Maha Vajiralongkorn led one of the funeral processions Credit: AP

Thai mourners have paid their respects at the cremation of King Bhumibol Adulyadej as a year of mourning for the much-loved monarch slowly comes to an end. Long lines of mourners formed at official sites around Bangkok, the Thai capital, for the the cremation, the most important part of a funeral that spans five days. Watched by tens of thousands of black-clad mourners, three separate processions carried a ceremonial urn representing Bhumibol's remains from the Dusit Maha Prasad Throne Hall to a newly built crematorium.

The king's body was taken to a newly built crematorium Credit: AP

Although deceased Thai royals have traditionally been placed in urns during official mourning, Bhumibol - who died on October 13, 2016 aged 88 - opted to be laid in a coffin. Nonetheless, it was the royal urn that was at the center of Thursday's processions, including one led by his son, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, in which the golden container was placed upon the Great Victory Chariot, pulled by hundreds of men dressed in red. Built in 1795 and made of gilded and lacquered carved wood, the chariot has been used to carry the urns of royal family members dating to the start of the Chakri dynasty.

Black-clad mourners thronged the streets to pay their respects Credit: AP