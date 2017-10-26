Trump blocks hundreds of 'sensitive' JFK files from being released

In a White House memo Mr Trump stated he had "no choice" but to withhold the hundreds of records as the deadline to honour a law mandating the release of the JFK files approached.

The US President approved the release of almost 3,000 other files but has placed the other records under a six-month review after appeals from the CIA and FBI.

Donald Trump has delayed the release of hundreds of "sensitive" files about the assassination of John F Kennedy.

Officials say Trump will impress upon federal agencies that JFK files should stay secret after the six-month review "only in the rarest cases."

White House officials said the FBI and CIA made the most requests within the government to withhold some information.

Months ago a statement from the Archives said that it assumed the records would be "tangential" to what is already known about the assassination which took place on 22 November 1963.

Congress ruled in 1992 that all assassination documents should be released within 25 years.

More than 30,000 records have been previously released but with redactions.

However Mr Trump has the power to block records on the grounds that making them public would harm intelligence or military operations, law enforcement or foreign relations.