UK population to rise by 3.6 million in next decade - more than the number currently living in Wales

The UK population is set to rise by 3.6 million in the next 10 years - more than the number of people currently living in Wales

The Office for National Statistics predicts there will be 69.2 million people living in the UK by mid-2026.

This is set to increase to 72.9 million by 2041.

Andrew Nash, of the ONS Population Projections Unit, said: "Over the period between mid-2016 and mid-2026 the population of the UK is projected to grow from 65.6 million to 69.2 million, reaching 70 million by mid-2029.

"England is projected to grow more quickly than the other UK nations.

"Over that period 54% of growth is projected to result directly from net international migration. The other 46% is because there will be more births than deaths.

"These projections suggest slower growth than the previous (2014-based) projections.

"This is because of lower assumptions about future levels of fertility and international migration, and an assumption of a slower rate of increase in life expectancy."