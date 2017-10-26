Woman whose dream was to behead Katie Hopkins convicted over UK terror plot

Madihah Taheer said it was her dream to behead Katie Hopkins (left). Credit: PA/West Midlands Police

A woman who said it was her dream to behead Katie Hopkins has been convicted of helping plot a UK terror attack. Madihah Taheer, 21, was found guilty of buying a knife so her her husband Ummariyat Mirza could stab people in their hometown of Birmingham. His sister Zainab Mirza also admitted being in on the plot, which was foiled by police before they could carry it out.

Taheer's husband Ummariyat Mirza and his sister Zainub Mirza. Credit: West Midlands Police

In messages shown to Woolwich Crown Court, the couple boasted about carrying out an attack to celebrate their marriage. Taheer wrote: "Can we get married already...I want you to kill ppl for me. I have a list." Mirza replied: "The day of nikkah [marriage] I’ll kill em all. Give me the list. The only thing that stops me is we are not married. I will defo I’m not joking." They also discussed killing controversial columnist Hopkins with Taheer saying it was her "dream" to behead her.

The training dummy found in the couple's house. Credit: West Midlands Police

Taheer was convicted of buying a large combat knife and a lifelike training dummy so her husband could practise how he would stab people. The dummy of a white man's head and torso was later found in their home with a slashed throat, abdomen and forehead. A few weeks before his arrest in March 2017, Mirza bought a cord from an outdoor sports store to which he attached the combat knife. This was so it could be carried over the shoulder and concealed under clothing. He also researched potential targets on his mobile phone including a military base in Birmingham.

The combat knife Taheer bought for her husband to use in a terror attack. Credit: West Midlands Police

Mirza, also 21, admitted planning to carry out a terror attack in Birmingham. His wife Taheer denied knowledge of the plot, but was found guilty by a jury. Mirza’s older sister Zainab Mirza also pleaded guilty to being involved in the plot and encouraged her brother by sending him terrorist material. This included a Daesh video showing a hostage being beheaded and another being drowned in a fish tank.

Taheer will be sentenced along with her husband and sister-in-law on December 1. Credit: West Midlands Police