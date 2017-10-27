Catalan independence: What will happen next?

Thousands gathered to celebrate the independence motion in Barcelona. Credit: AP

Catalonia's regional parliament has passed a motion to declare independence - shortly before Spain's Senate authorised the central government to take control of the region. It is the first time in democratic Spain that the central government has taken such action, leaving the country in uncharted territory. With the two sides completely at odds over the region's future, the big question now is what will happen next?

What action can Madrid take?

Friday's vote in the Senate approved proposals to trigger Article 155 of the constitution, the first time this has happened. This has been described as Madrid’s “nuclear option”, allowing the Government to impose direct rule. The move gives Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy the power to apply unprecedented measures, including sacking Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont and his cabinet, something Rajoy has said he will do. It also authorised him to curtail Catalan parliamentary powers and take control of the region's finances, police and publicly owned media.

How far is Madrid likely to go?

Mariano Rajoy has threatened to sack Carles Puigdemont. Credit: AP

The Spanish government must decide how and when to apply the measures, which it says are temporary and aimed at restoring order. Prime Minister Rajoy has promised to call a new regional election once that has happened. Rajoy’s cabinet is expected to meet later on Friday to confirm the takeover of the Catalan government. A spokesman with the central government said the cabinet would seek to appeal to the Constitutional Court the declaration of independence that was passed Friday in the regional Catalan parliament. There is also a potential legal threat to Puigdemont and members of his cabinet. A spokesman with Spain’s prosecutor office has said that the country’s top prosecutor will seek rebellion charges against those responsible for Friday's independence vote. The charges could reportedly be brought as early as Monday, with rebellion punishable with up to 25 years in prison under Spanish law.

Where does this leave the Catalan government?

Carles Puigdemont celebrated Friday's vote in the Catalan parliament. Credit: AP

There were jubilant scenes among pro-independence figures inside Catalonia’s parliament after it passed the motion to break away from Spain. Addressing supporters afterwards, Mr Puigdemont called on fellow separatists to remain peaceful and to "keep to our values of pacifism and dignity". "Today the Parliament fulfilled the long-desired and fought-for step and culminated the mandate of the ballot boxes," he said. Friday's motion calls for an independence process that includes drafting new laws for Catalonia and opening negotiations "on equal footing" with Spanish authorities to establish cooperation. However, the Spanish Constitutional Court is likely to declare the move illegal, as it did the disputed referendum.

Will tensions spill over?

Police and independence supporters clashed during the referendum. Credit: AP

Leaders in Catalonia and Madrid called for calm in the moments after the independence and Article 155 votes. Mr Puigdemont urged fellow supporters of independence not to resort to violence and Mr Rajoy tweeted: "I call on all Spaniards to remain calm. The rule of law will restore legality to Catalonia."

Mariano Rajoy Brey @marianorajoy Follow Pido tranquilidad a todos los españoles. El Estado de Derecho restaurará la legalidad en Cataluña. MR

However, tensions remain high in Catalonia following violence during the referendum. The presence of thousands of Spanish Guardia Civil and national police officers in Catalonia - which has its own police force - is also the source of indignation. And it remains to be seen how the Catalan Mossos d’Esquadra will react to direct rule. Friday's move by Madrid to impose direct rule is only likely to fan the flames of Catalan revolt.

ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy, who is in Barcelona, reports:

emma murphy @emmamurphyitv Follow Puidgemont warns #catalan ppl that difficult times lie ahead. He's not joking. This is about to turn very nasty.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Could there be international intervention?

So far, no country has expressed support for Catalan independence and there is unlikely to be a wave of new international backers following Friday's events. The European Commission has insisted the issue is an internal matter for Spain to deal with. Theresa May's spokesman said Britain will not recognise the Catalan parliament's declaration of independence.

Donald Tusk @eucopresident Follow For EU nothing changes. Spain remains our only interlocutor. I hope the Spanish government favours force of argument, not argument of force.

Charles Michel @CharlesMichel Follow A political crisis can only be solved through dialogue. We call for a peaceful solution with respect for national and international order

On Friday, the US State Department backed Madrid's efforts to prevent Catalan independence, with spokeswoman Heather Nauert saying: “Catalonia is an integral part of Spain, and the United States supports the Spanish government’s constitutional measures to keep Spain strong and united.” Donald Trump previously said Spain should stay united, branding the secession vote "foolish".

Could the two sides still negotiate?

Both sides have said further debate could take place on Saturday, but whether the leaders will meet over the negotiating table is another question, particularly given Rajoy's threat to dismiss Puigdemont. The Catalan leader has called for negotiations in the past, but the Spanish government has so far refused the offer. Madrid could potentially make concessions to Catalonia in a bid to appease separatists, but whether this will happen remains to be seen.