Catalonia's parliament votes for independence from Spain as Madrid approves direct rule over the region

Spain's parliament have approved direct rule over Catalonia shortly after the region's lawmakers voted to declare independence.

The Spanish Senate approved proposals to trigger Article 155 of the constitution giving Madrid complete control over Barcelona.

Prime minister Mariano Rajoy appealed for calm after the Catalonian vote, saying the rule of law will be restored in the region.

Thousands of people, gathered outside Catalonia's parliament building, cheered as parliament passed the motion for independence.

In a speech ahead of the vote on Friday Mr Rajoy said his majority government would immediately sack Catalonia regional president Carles Puigdemont and his ministers if it was passed.

Mr Puigdemont and Vice President Oriol Junqueras exchanged congratulatory embraces and handshakes after the vote in Barcelona, which saw 70 out of 135 votes in favor of independence, 10 against and 2 blank ballots.

Many of the opposition lawmakers had left the chamber in protest moments before the vote.