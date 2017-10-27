Clocks go back: The health benefits of an extra hour's sleep

Not only will Brits be able to enjoy an extra hour's sleep on Saturday night, but their health and brain power are also set to benefit from the extra shut-eye.

As Daylight Saving Time ends, the UK will switch from British Summer Time (BST) to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), heralding the start of lighter mornings but darker evenings.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2am on Sunday morning, meaning that the clocks are then put back, so instead of it being 2.01am on Sunday, the clocks change to 1.01am.

Research has shown that a small boost to the amount of sleep we get each night can improve memory and increase learning capacity, as well as protecting against illnesses such as diabetes, cancer and heart disease, and also inflammation and stress.

Drawing on 20 years of research into sleep, Professor Matthew Walker, director of the Centre for Human Sleep Science at Berkeley California, explained that an extra 60 to 90 minutes of sleep per night "boosts the learning capacity of the brain, significantly increasing memory retention of facts and preventing forgetting."

Prof Walker conducted a study which demonstrated that during a demanding memorising task, test subjects who were allowed extra nap time performed better than those who did not.

His team found the brain's ability to learn was linked to sleep spindles - which are fast pulses of electricity generated during REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, which accounts for 25% of total sleep time in adult humans.

Spindle-rich sleep, which is said to occur in the second half of the night, helps with the brain's ability to create new memories by "clearing a path to learning".