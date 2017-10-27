Clouding over and turning windy across northern and some central parts tonight, with rain arriving across western Scottish Mountains and the Northern Isles. Elsewhere, clearer skies will bring a chilly night with patchy fog and some rural grass frost.

Windy on Saturday with gales across northern and eastern Scotland and northeast England. Often cloudy, with rain across northern and western parts, however brighter and milder for eastern, southern and central parts.

Colder, brighter and less windy later on Sunday, although windy at first on east coasts, with showers in the northeast. Frosty start on Monday.