National Action 'leader' in court over plot to murder Labour MP

The alleged leader of banned terror group National Action has appeared in court over a plot to murder a Labour MP.

Christopher Lythgoe is charged with giving a fellow member of the Neo-Nazi group the green light to kill Rosie Cooper in a machete attack on July 1 this year.

A 22-year-old man from Lancashire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with intending to commit acts of terrorism contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The charge states he bought a "Gladius Machete" for the purpose of murdering West Lancashire MP Ms Cooper between June 5 and July 3 this year.

He is also accused of making threats to kill a female police officer on July 1.

Lythgoe, of Warrington, Cheshire, is charged with encouraging the 22-year-old to commit murder and both men are also charged with being members of National Action.