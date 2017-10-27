- ITV Report
National Action 'leader' in court over plot to murder Labour MP
The alleged leader of banned terror group National Action has appeared in court over a plot to murder a Labour MP.
Christopher Lythgoe is charged with giving a fellow member of the Neo-Nazi group the green light to kill Rosie Cooper in a machete attack on July 1 this year.
A 22-year-old man from Lancashire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with intending to commit acts of terrorism contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
The charge states he bought a "Gladius Machete" for the purpose of murdering West Lancashire MP Ms Cooper between June 5 and July 3 this year.
He is also accused of making threats to kill a female police officer on July 1.
Lythgoe, of Warrington, Cheshire, is charged with encouraging the 22-year-old to commit murder and both men are also charged with being members of National Action.
The pair appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London alongside four other alleged members of the banned group.
They are Garron Helm, 24, of Seaforth, Merseyside; Matthew Hankinson, 23, of Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside; Andrew Clarke, 33, of Warrington; and Michael Trubini, 35, also of Warrington.
The six men are accused of continuing to be members of National Action after the group was banned under UK law on December 16 last year until their arrest on September 27 this year.