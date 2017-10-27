NHS 'could have prevented' WannaCry attack with basic IT security

Credit: PA

The NHS could have prevented the crippling cyber attack that took place in May if "basic security" measures had been taken, an independent investigation has found. The probe by the National Audit Office found that almost 19,500 medical appointments were estimated to have been cancelled, including 139 potential cancer referrals - with five hospitals having to divert ambulances away after being locked out of computers on May 12. The head of the NAO warned the health service and Department of Health to "get their act together" in the wake of the WannaCry crisis, or risk suffering a more sophisticated and damaging future attack. The malware is believed to have infected machines at 81 health trusts across England plus computers at almost 600 GP surgeries, the NAO found. All were running computer systems - the majority Windows 7 - that had not been updated to secure them against such attacks.

A large section of the NHS was hit by the cyber attack. Credit: PA

The NAO said that while the health service's IT arm NHS Digital had issued "critical alerts" about WannaCry in March and April, the DoH had "no formal mechanism" to determine whether local NHS organisations had taken any action. Sir Amyas Morse, the head of the NAO, said: "The WannaCry cyber attack had potentially serious implications for the NHS and its ability to provide care to patients. "It was a relatively unsophisticated attack and could have been prevented by the NHS following basic IT security best practice. "There are more sophisticated cyber threats out there than WannaCry so the Department (of Health) and the NHS need to get their act together to ensure the NHS is better protected against future attacks." More than 300,000 computers in 150 countries were infected with the WannaCry ransomware. It crippled organisations from government agencies and global companies by targeting computers with outdated security. Medical staff reported seeing computers go down "one by one" as the attack took hold, locking machines and demanding money to release data on them.

NHS staff were met with this screen which demanded money during the cyber attack. Credit: PA