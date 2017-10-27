Rose McGowan makes powerful speech against sexual abusers after Harvey Weinstein allegations

Rose McGowan has delivered a powerful speech rallying against sexual abusers in her first public appearance since accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape. The actress said she had been "silenced for 20 years" but that abused women would no longer be "shunted to the side" and it is time to "clean house". Hollywood producer Weinstein, 65, has "unequivocally denied" allegations of non-consensual sex after facing a wave of claims from a growing list of high profile women. McGowan tweeted that she had been raped by Weinstein after The New York Times published its investigation detailing allegations of sexual harassment and abuse at his hands.

At a women's rally in Detroit on Friday, the 44-year-old Scream star urged women to name and shame sexual abusers. She said: "I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I have been maligned. "And you know what? I'm just like you. Because what happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in this society, and that cannot stand and it will not stand."

Weinstein has 'unequivocally denied' allegations of non-consensual sex. Credit: AP