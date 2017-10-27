White farmers who forced black man into coffin and threatened to set it alight jailed

Two white South African farmers have been jailed for forcing a black man into a coffin and threatening to burn him alive.

Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Martins Jackson were caged for a total of 25 years after being found guilty of attempted murder and kidnap.

The twisted pair filmed themselves shoving Victor Mlotshwa into the coffin.

As one man pushes the lid down the other threatens to put petrol and a snake inside.

In the footage, which was widely circulated on social media, they threatened to burn Mr Mlotshwa alive and asked him how he wanted to die "quickly or slowly".