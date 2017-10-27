Spanish prime minister Rajoy urges Spanish Senate to approve direct rule over Catalonia

Spain's prime minister has asked the country's Senate to pass constitutional measures that would strip away Catalonia's regional powers in a bid to halt the region's bid for independence.

Mariano Rajoy's majority government would immediately sack Catalonia regional president Carles Puigdemont and his ministers should they be allowed to trigger Article 155 of the constitution allowing Madrid complete control over Barcelona.

Speaking ahead of the vote to approve direct rule, Marino Rajoy said the region would have to face the consequences for a "clear violation of laws".

It would be the first time in four decades of democratic rule that the national government would directly run the affairs of one of Spain's 17 semi-autonomous regions.

He said Spain faced a "challenge not seen in recent history" and measures by Madrid were aimed at restoring order and protecting the liberties of Catalans.

Mr Puigdemont scrapped hopes of a possible end to the political deadlock on Thursday when he opted not to call an early election himself and halt the drift toward independence.

Following Mr Rajoy's speech, Catalan separatist lawmakers filed a motion to hold an independence vote in an upcoming regional parliament session.