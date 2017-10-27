Hotel booking sites investigated over concerns customers are being misled

Credit: PA

Hotel booking websites are being investigated by the competition watchdog over concerns they could be misleading customers. The Competition and Markets Authority is looking into whether price comparison and booking sites are breaking consumer laws and stopping people from finding the best deals.

Its investigation will examine:

Search results

The extent to which search results are ranked and influenced by factors that may not be relevant to a customer's requirements - such as the amount of commission a hotel pays the site.

Pressure selling

Whether customers are being rushed into making a booking, by making claims about how many people are looking at the same room, how many rooms are left, or how long a price is available for.

Discount claims

Whether discount claims made on sites offer a fair comparison for customers. The claim that a discount is being offered could be based on a higher price - for example a weekend price - when the customer had searched for a weekday booking.

Hidden charges

Whether people are later faced with unexpected fees, such as taxes or booking fees, after the initial search results are shown.

70% of holiday makers who shop around use these comparison sites

1.4m number of rooms that are booked each day on the sites

Companies have been asked to provide information to the watchdog about their practices, and the CMA has also requested customers and hotels that use the sites to share their experiences. If sites are found to have broken consumer law, the watchdog warned it could take enforcement action.