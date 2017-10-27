- ITV Report
Wearing a Halloween costume this weekend? Top tips to stay safe
Fire services across the country are warning party-goers to keep costumes away from open flames this Halloween, with 47 people being injured in candle-related fires in the last six years in London alone.
They say candles are one of the biggest causes of fires in the home - and they can be particularly dangerous around fancy dress costumes.
This is because costumes often have adornments which can trail and easily catch alight.
In 2015 TV Presenter Claudia Winkleman spoke out about Halloween costume safety after her then eight-year-old daughter was hurt when her costume caught fire.
London Fire Brigade offered these tips for staying safe
- Keep candles well away from items that could catch fire like fancy dress costumes
- Only buy children's Halloween costumes from reputable outlets
- Look for the CE safety mark on outfits
- Place candles on a heat resistant surface, like a ceramic plate
- Never leave a candle unattended
- Always fully extinguish a candle before going to sleep or going out
County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service adds parents should not let their children go near any ignition sources, warning sparklers can burn at up to 2,000C.
It also says to replace candles in pumpkins with battery powered candles.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue says candles should always be kept out of the reach of children and pets, while Leicestershire Fire and Rescue says to avoid using flammable materials to make home-made costumes, being especially careful about using bin liners as capes.
If a costume you are wearing does catch fire the advice is to 'stop, drop and roll', making it harder for the flames to spread.
If you are with someone whose clothes have caught fire, get them to stop, drop and roll, then smother the flame with heavy material like a coat or blanket.