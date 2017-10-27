Boy, 10, leads police on 50-mile car chase in Ohio

A police chase involving a 10-year-old in Ohio was brought to an abrupt stop by officers Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol

A 10-year-old boy in Cleveland, Ohio, led the police on a high-speed chase on the motorway after stealing his family's car - for the second time this month. The child left his mother's home at around 9am, and the chase ended 50 miles away, according to the Cleveland Police Department. Police officials said the car went above 100mph at points during the chase, according to cleveland.com.

The child drove the stolen vehicle into a grass ditch by the side of the motorway Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol

Shocking dashcam footage recorded in a police car showed how the police brought the chase to an abrupt end, by ramming the back of the car while it was driving in a ditch. Two other police vehicles then blocked the car in place, and officers managed to get the boy out the car. Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Richard Reeder told Cleveland 19 the boy kicked and spat at an officer who was restraining him.

An officer was kicked and spat at by the child while he was being restrained Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol