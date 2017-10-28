A patchy frost for some tonight. Colder and brighter for all tomorrow

Tonight: Staying windy along eastern coasts, winds easing elsewhere. Cloud slowly clearing southwards, accompanied by some patchy rain. Otherwise, cold in the north, with a grass frost and isolated showers later.

Sunday: Blustery showers, wintry over higher ground in northeast Scotland, clipping eastern coasts elsewhere at times. Windy at first, especially across the northern Isles and eastern coasts. Sunny spells for all.