Anthony Joshua stops Carlos Takam in 10th round and retains heavyweight titles

Takam was fighting at 12 days' notice as an injury replacement for Kubrat Pulev. Credit: PA

Anthony Joshua has retained his IBF and WBA heavyweight titles with a 10th-round stoppage of Carlos Takam at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. The referee moved in to stop the fight after Joshua caught Takam with a hook-uppercut combination and was moving in to land more blows. The match took place in front of an estimated 75,000 fans in Cardiff, during which Joshua might have broken his nose through a second-round clash of heads.

Anthony Joshua celebrates victory over Carlos Takam. Credit: PA

At the end of an uncomfortable evening for Joshua, the British boxer earned a 20th straight win that likely set him up for a unification fight in 2018 with either Joseph Parker or Deontay Wilder. Takam was fighting at 12 days' notice as an injury replacement for Kubrat Pulev and lived up to his reputation as a tough opponent, absorbing big shots by Joshua and making himself tough to hit with his movement.

Joshua was taken beyond seven rounds for only the second time in his pro career. Credit: PA