- ITV Report
At least 13 dead after two explosions near presidential palace Somalia capital Mogadishu
A suicide car bomb killing at least 13 people exploded outside a hotel in Somalia's capital, just a fortnight after 350 were killed in the same city.
The al-Shabab extremist group quickly claimed responsibility for the attack as gunfire continued to be heard from inside the Nasa-Hablod hotel.
More than 16 people were wounded and the death toll is expected to rise, police said.
A second blast could be heard in the area minutes later.
The hotel is close to the presidential palace and is frequented by politicians and other members of Mogadishu's elite.
The extremist group al-Shabab often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu.
Since the previous blast, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has been visiting regional countries to seek more support for the fight against the extremist group.
A 22,000-strong multinational African Union force in Somalia is expected to withdraw its forces and hand over the country's security to the Somali military by the end of 2020.