At least 13 dead after two explosions near presidential palace Somalia capital Mogadishu

A suicide car bomb killing at least 13 people exploded outside a hotel in Somalia's capital, just a fortnight after 350 were killed in the same city.

The al-Shabab extremist group quickly claimed responsibility for the attack as gunfire continued to be heard from inside the Nasa-Hablod hotel.

More than 16 people were wounded and the death toll is expected to rise, police said.

A second blast could be heard in the area minutes later.

The hotel is close to the presidential palace and is frequented by politicians and other members of Mogadishu's elite.