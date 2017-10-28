Jeremy Corbyn: 'Warped and degrading' abuse culture 'thrives in Westminster'

A "warped and degrading culture" - where the abuse of women is accepted and normalised - "thrives in the corridors of power, including Westminster", Jeremy Corbyn is to warn.

MPs who engage in this culture must be held accountable for their actions, the Labour leader will argue.

Mr Corbyn's warning follows reports that four MPs, including a minister, have been caught up in allegations of sexual misconduct at Westminster.

The MPs, two Labour and two Conservative, have been accused of harassing or propositioning young women inappropriately according to The Times.

The Guardian also reported four MPs were involved in allegations of misconduct. It was not clear if the papers are referring to the same individuals.

Theresa May has called the allegations "deeply concerning" and warned that anyone found to have behaved inappropriately would face "serious action".

The Prime Minister also urged anyone with information to contact the authorities.

In a keynote speech, Mr Corbyn will similarly urge women who have suffered such abuse or harassment to report it to authorities, including - if appropriate - the police.

In recent days Mr Corbyn has faced accusations that he was slow to act over misogynistic and homophobic comments by Labour MP Jared O'Mara - including a claim he called a constituent an "ugly b****"*\*, which he denies.