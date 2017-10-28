Kenya calls off second attempt to re-run presidential vote after violence

Officials in Kenya have called off a second attempt at a re-run of the presidential election after violence mounted.

President Kenyatta is the only candidate and will emerge the winner while the election appears to have been boycotted by two-thirds of Kenyans.

In the Western city of Kisumu angry opposition supporters celebrated the election cancellation after authorities said it is no longer safe to stage elections there.

The voting was delayed by violence on Thursday, rescheduled to take place on Saturday but now postponed indefinitely.

Where they did vote, Kenyans backed President Uhuru Kenyatta, but on a such a small turnout his authority is on the line.

Raila Odinga, the leader of Kenya's main opposition party, called on his supporters to stay away from the vote.