- ITV Report
-
Kenya calls off second attempt to re-run presidential vote after violence
Officials in Kenya have called off a second attempt at a re-run of the presidential election after violence mounted.
President Kenyatta is the only candidate and will emerge the winner while the election appears to have been boycotted by two-thirds of Kenyans.
In the Western city of Kisumu angry opposition supporters celebrated the election cancellation after authorities said it is no longer safe to stage elections there.
The voting was delayed by violence on Thursday, rescheduled to take place on Saturday but now postponed indefinitely.
Where they did vote, Kenyans backed President Uhuru Kenyatta, but on a such a small turnout his authority is on the line.
Raila Odinga, the leader of Kenya's main opposition party, called on his supporters to stay away from the vote.
In the opposition stronghold of Kisumu they boycotted the election and do not recognise the winner.
At least six people have died in violence linked to the latest election, including a man who was shot and killed in the Nairobi slum of Kawangware as security forces moved to quell fighting between gangs from different ethnic groups late Friday, according to police.
Mr Kenyatta was declared the winner of elections in August, but the country's Supreme Court nullified the result, citing irregularities and illegalities with the election process.
It also criticised the electoral commission's unwillingness to let court-appointed technicians examine the computer voting system, which Mr Odinga and his supporters claimed had been hacked.