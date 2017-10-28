Navy discharges nine sailors on submarine after failing drugs tests

Nine service personnel on a nuclear submarine have been discharged from the Royal Navy after testing positive for drugs.

The compulsory drugs tests were carried out on sailor on board HMS Vigilant - one of four Vanguard Class submarines which maintain the UK's nuclear deterrent.

The Daily Mail reported that the drug detected by the tests was cocaine.

The Royal Navy said drugs are not tolerated within the services, adding: "Those found to have fallen short of our high standards face being discharged from service."

The submarine has recently been embroiled in controversy over allegations of an on-board relationship between a male and female.

Earlier this month, the Daily Mirror reported that the MoD was probing an "inappropriate relationship" between crew members and that the captain of the vessel had been relieved of his duties pending the outcome.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: "We can confirm an investigation is underway, but it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.

Any allegations of wrongdoing are taken very seriously and will be dealt with appropriately."