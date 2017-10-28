Prime Minister in new drive to close gender pay gap

The Prime Minister is calling on more companies to publish details of their gender pay gap in a renewed drive to improve equality in the workplace.

Theresa May said it required "sustained action" from employers if the differential between the pay of men and women was to be eliminated "once and for all".

Large companies will soon have a legal requirement to publish their gender pay and bonus data, but Mrs May wants smaller firms to disclose their details too.

The Prime Minister is also urging companies to take steps to help women progress through the ranks of management, ensuring better female representation at senior levels.

She said firms should strive to make flexible working a reality for all staff by advertising all jobs as flexible "from day one" unless there were "solid business reasons" not to.