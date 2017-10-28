Sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont issues call for peaceful opposition beside EU flag

Video report by ITV News Reporter Melissa Wright

Catalonia's dismissed leader has called on Catalans to peaceful oppose the region's takeover by the Spanish government and fight for independence. Carles Puigdemont's brief pre-recorded statement behind a podium appeared to refuse to accept his sacking, which came into formal effect on Saturday morning. His appearance on public regional TV3 broadcaster saw him stand beside the flags of Catalonia and the European Union, with the Spanish flag notably absent. The separatist leader declared: "We will continue working to build a free country."

Carles Puigdemont celebrated the disputed declaration of independence on Friday. Credit: AP

The Spanish government's direct control of Catalonia became official on Saturday after dissolving the regional parliament and its government on Friday. Mr Puigdemont and 12 members of the Catalan cabinet have been warned they could be charged with usurping others' functions if they refuse to obey the Spanish government. The region had earlier passed the declaration of independence by a vote of 70-10 after opposition politicians in the 135-member parliament abstained and left the chamber.

Pro-independence supporters partied on the streets of Barcelona before Madrid imposed direct rule. Credit: AP

Rival rallies were held on Friday night after vast pro-independence crowds had celebrated in the Catalan capital Barcelona - only to condemn the move from Madrid. Smaller pro-unity groups came out in support of the Spanish authority being imposed. The Spanish Senate approval of a proposal to trigger Article 155 of the constitution gave Madrid control over Barcelona.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has been backed by the Senate and world leaders. Credit: AP