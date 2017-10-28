Simon Cowell misses X Factor's first live show after fall

Simon Cowell missed The X Factor's first live show on Saturday night as he rested at home after falling down the stairs.

The judge was rushed to hospital on Friday after he took the tumble in his London home, but was photographed flashing a "thumbs up" when he returned hours later.

Introducing the judges, host Dermot O'Leary told viewers: "Thankfully three of them made it," adding: "You might have spotted one judge is missing - that was because Simon was taken to hospital yesterday.

"But he's doing fine, he's back home, he's watching the show," he said, adding: "Get well soon, boss."