Skies clearing overnight except in the south. A colder, brighter day on Sunday for all

Tonight: Staying windy along eastern coasts, winds easing elsewhere. Cloud slowly clearing southwards, accompanied by some patchy rain. Otherwise, cold in the north, with a grass frost and isolated showers later.

Sunday: Blustery showers, wintry over higher ground in northeast Scotland, clipping eastern coasts elsewhere at times. Windy at first, especially across the northern Isles and eastern coasts. Sunny spells for all.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: A frosty start Monday. Otherwise, turning cloudy and wet from the northwest. Cloudy Tuesday, with rain and drizzle in places. Cloudy Wednesday with some rain, most likely in the northwest.