The Crown: Olivia Colman to replace Claire Foy as Queen

Olivia Colman (left) will take over from Claire Foy. Credit: PA

For fans of the TV series The Crown, there is news on who will play the role of Queen Elizabeth II when they start recording series 3. Netflix has announced that the star of the ITV series Broadchurch, actress Olivia Colman, will take on the role. Colman will take over from Claire Foy, who most people agree, did a superb job portraying the early years of The Queen’s reign. The then Princess Elizabeth left the UK in early 1952 on a tour of the Commonwealth. She returned just a few days later as Queen.

Claire Foy in the first series of The Crown. Credit: AP

At age 25, the responsibilities of Monarch had fallen to her on the sudden death of her father, King George VI. Series 1 of the popular Netflix programme followed the Queen’s accession, the 1952 Coronation and her working relationship with her first Prime Minister Winston Churchill. The second series will be released for viewing in early December. Netflix has already announced there will be a series 3, when Olivia Colman will take over the role of the Queen. It has not yet been announced who will replace Matt Smith in the role as the Duke of Edinburgh.

The cast (left-right) of Victoria Hamilton, Jared Harris, Matt Smith, Claire Foy, Dame Eileen Atkins, Greg Wise and Vanessa Kirby in 2016 Credit: PA